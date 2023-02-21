Senior Connect
Right lanes to close on Wrightsville Beach drawbridge for NCDOT work

Wrightsville Beach drawbridge
Wrightsville Beach drawbridge(Wrightsville Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes will be closed on Feb. 21 on the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge for a bridge inspection.

According to the announcement, the right lane in each direction will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

