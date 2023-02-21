Region 10 Division I and II Men’s Basketball Tournament to be hosted by CFCC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will host the 2023 Region 10 Division I and II Men’s Basketball Conference Tournaments at the Joe & Barbara Schwartz Center.

The Division II tournament will begin on Friday, March 3 and end on Sunday, March 5, while the Division I tournament will start on Thursday, March 9 and end on Saturday, March 11.

“We are excited to welcome and host teams from across North and South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia,” said CFCC Athletics Director Ryan Mantlo. “The caliber of these teams promises fans some exciting matchups. We are so honored at the opportunity to host this tournament and bring fans together in Wilmington.”

The games will be open to the public, and tickets are available at the door. Admission is free to anyone under 12 and $15 for a single-day pass for anybody else. The pass for championship day will be $10, and a weekend pass costs $25. Parking is free for game attendees in the CFCC parking lot on Hanover and Front streets. You can learn more about the venue here.

CFCC’s Division I Men’s Basketball team will be playing in the tournament, and the college provided the following schedules:

Division II Region 10 Championship Tournament – Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5

Friday, March 3 – Quarterfinals (**note: first-round games occur on Tuesday, February 28) Game 1 (12:00 p.m.): #1 seed vs. winner of #9 vs. #8. Game 2 (2:00 p.m.): #4 seed vs. winner of #12 vs. #5 Game 3 (5:00 p.m.): #2 seed vs. winner of #10 vs. #7 Game 4 (7:00 p.m.): #3 seed vs. winner of #11 vs. #6

Saturday, March 4 – Semifinals Game 5 (2:00 p.m.): winner of game 1 vs. winner of game 2 Game 6 (4:00 p.m.): winner of game 3 vs. winner of game 4

Sunday, March 5 – Championship Game 7 (1:00 p.m.): winner of game 5 vs. winner of game 6



The Division II National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Men’s Basketball National Tournament will be held at the Mary Miller Center in Danville, Illinois, on March 21-25.

Division I Region 10 Championship Tournament – Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11

Thursday, March 9 – Quarterfinals (#1 seed receives a bye in the quarterfinals) Game 1 (2:00 p.m.): #2 seed vs. #7 seed Game 2 (4:00 p.m.): #3 seed vs. #6 seed Game 3 (4:00 p.m.): #4 seed vs. #5 seed

Friday, March 10 – Semifinals Game 4 (2:00 p.m.): #1 seed vs. winner of game 3 Game 5 (4:00 p.m.): winner of game 1 vs. winner of game 2

Saturday, March 11 – Championship Game 6 (1:00 p.m.): winner of game 4 vs. winner of game 5



The Division I NJCAA Men’s Basketball National Tournament will be held at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas, March 20-25.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.