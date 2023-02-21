Senior Connect
Public forums held for feedback on leadership at public universities

UNCW
UNCW(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina held a public forum on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Live Oak Bank in Wilmington.

The commission wanted feedback on how to improve leadership at schools to better reflect the communities and people they serve.

The forums will continue throughout the rest of the state for the next six weeks.

