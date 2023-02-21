Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Portion of S 17th St. near Church St. blocked off as Wilmington police serve warrant

Portion of S 17th St. near Church St. blocked off as Wilmington police serve warrant
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. is blocked off as members of the Wilmington Police Department serve a warrant as of about 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The closure is causing backups on parts of Wooster and S 17th streets. All police have said so far is that they are serving a warrant.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Police in Wilmington serve a warrant on S 17th Street near Church Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21
Police in Wilmington serve a warrant on S 17th Street near Church Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21(WECT)
Police in Wilmington serve a warrant on S 17th Street near Church Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21
Police in Wilmington serve a warrant on S 17th Street near Church Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21(WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
One dead, two injured following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87; lanes reopen
Authorities released the crash report for the fatal Feb.11 accident that took place at the...
Crash report reveals driver ran red light in fatal Eastwood, Military Cutoff roads incident that killed two
“We don’t want to raise a red flag, per se, but perhaps a yellow flag”: NC State researchers look at PFAS impacts on immune systems
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests
Crowds line up for a concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington.
Music fans frustrated as concert ticket prices soar on resell market

Latest News

North Carolina Department of Transportation
NCDOT to hold public meeting in Leland on Clean Transportation Plan
A basketball court at CFCC
Region 10 Division I and II Men’s Basketball Tournament to be hosted by CFCC
For sale NOT by owner: real estate scams on the rise
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Golden Hammer Breakfast fundraiser
Local Habitat for Humanity to hold annual breakfast fundraiser