Portion of S 17th St. near Church St. blocked off as Wilmington police serve warrant
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. is blocked off as members of the Wilmington Police Department serve a warrant as of about 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The closure is causing backups on parts of Wooster and S 17th streets. All police have said so far is that they are serving a warrant.
This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.
