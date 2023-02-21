Portion of S 17th St. near Church St. blocked off as Wilmington police serve warrant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. is blocked off as members of the Wilmington Police Department serve a warrant as of about 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The closure is causing backups on parts of Wooster and S 17th streets. All police have said so far is that they are serving a warrant.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Police in Wilmington serve a warrant on S 17th Street near Church Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21 (WECT)

