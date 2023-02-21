Senior Connect
Portion of N.C. 87 closed near Delco following vehicle crash

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a portion of N.C. 87 is closed...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a portion of N.C. 87 is closed in both directions following a vehicle crash.(City of Jackson)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a portion of N.C. 87 is closed in both directions following a vehicle crash.

According to the announcement, the road is currently closed between Old 87 and John L. Riegel roads near Delco.

“Detour: From US 74 West, Make a right on NC 11, keep straight to NC 87, then make a right to re-access NC 87,” stated the NCDOT.

Travelers along N.C. 87 S are advised to take the following detour:

“Detour: From NC 87 South, turn right on NC 11, Stay on NC 11 until you get to US 74, Make a left on US 74 to re-access US 74.”

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

