Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in one week

This money has been used to put food on the table, especially with the price of many items costing a lot more.
The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is trying to raise awareness.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C (WBTV) - The extra money many families have been getting in their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits each month will end in one week.

Since March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been getting an extra $95 or more a month to help put food on the table, and in one week, that will end.

The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is trying to raise awareness and says there are some things families might be able to do to increase how much in SNAP benefits they get every month.

For example, a family of four can get as much as $939 a month. If families aren’t, here are a few things they should do:

  • Go to EBTEdge.com and review your current SNAP benefits
  • Compare what you currently get and that maximum amount. You might be able to get more by reporting changes in income and expenses like a rent increase or childcare costs
  • Contact the Department of Social Services to report those changes
  • Contact an advocate if something goes wrong. In Mecklenburg County, it’s the advocacy center. Outside the county, you can reach out to Legal Aid of North Carolina

The last day of those pandemic-era SNAP benefits is Feb. 28.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

