New Hanover Co. asks residents to delay burning as weather conditions pose increased risk

Recent weather conditions have increased the risk of fires spreading quickly.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue is asking residents to delay burning if possible as recent weather conditions have increased the risk of fires spreading quickly.

According to the announcement, windy, warm and somewhat dry conditions have created this concern.

If delaying a burning is not possible, then officials ask that you exercise extreme caution and closely monitor the burn.

