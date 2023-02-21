NCDOT to hold public meeting in Leland on Clean Transportation Plan

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - State officials are coming to the Leland as part of a series of public meetings across the state to provide information and collect public feedback on the NC Clean Transportation Plan.

The NC Department of Transportation worked with 220 stakeholders to draft the plan, which outlines strategies to decarbonize the transportation sector, advance clean transportation investments and workforce development, and encourage an equitable transition to zero-emission vehicles.

“Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 246 in January 2022 that directed NCDOT to work with stakeholders to develop the plan. The plan set the state on a course to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, advance environmental justice and create good-paying jobs tied to clean transportation,” the NCDOT wrote in a press release. “The executive order builds upon 2018′s Executive Order 80 and establishes a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from 2005 levels and increase zero-emission vehicle adoption to 1.25 million vehicles by 2030.”

The agency is hosting a series of open house meetings throughout the state, including at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on March 1 at 5-7 p.m. They will also be hosted in the following locations:

First Christian Church at in Elizabeth City on March 1 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. in High Point on March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Lumber River Council of Governments, 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke on March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Brushy Fork Baptist Church, 3915 U.S. 421, in Vilas on March 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

City of Hendersonville Operations Center, 305 Williams St. on March 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Registration for the NCDOT’s fourth and final virtual information session on the plan can be found here.

The NCDOT will publish the draft plan on its website on March 1, and will provide on link where stakeholders can provide feedback through March 15.

