More than 100 companies to be at the UNCW Career and Internship Fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW is hosting a career and internship fair to provide opportunities for students to meet recruiters at the Career Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

More than 100 companies, government agencies and organizations attending this semester’s career fair, including education, health care, media and information technologies, will be at the fair. Some of them are the biggest employers and contributors in their areas.

The event is open to all UNCW students and alumni seeking full-time and part-time employment and/or internship opportunities as they continue working toward their degrees. The fair also offers them experience in applying their professional skills as they prepare for their new careers.

“The Career and Internship Fair provides many opportunities for students to start thinking ahead to their professional careers and alumni who may be looking for new opportunities,” says Janeé Folston, associate director for employer development at the Career Center. “It also lets our employer partners know more about our Seahawks who are ready to join them once they earn their degree.”

