Local Habitat for Humanity to hold annual breakfast fundraiser

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is getting ready for its annual Golden Hammer Breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to raise money for affordable housing.

“When families have the foundation of a secure and stable home, a chain reaction of positive side effects occurs – better health, a sense of empowerment and self-sufficiency, better educational outcomes and the building of generational wealth,” the group says on its website.

The event will be at Lifepoint Church at 3600 S College Rd starting at 8 a.m. You can sign up to attend, donate and/or sponsor a table at the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity website.

