Local Habitat for Humanity to hold annual breakfast fundraiser

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Golden Hammer Breakfast fundraiser
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Golden Hammer Breakfast fundraiser(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is getting ready for its annual Golden Hammer Breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to raise money for affordable housing.

“When families have the foundation of a secure and stable home, a chain reaction of positive side effects occurs – better health, a sense of empowerment and self-sufficiency, better educational outcomes and the building of generational wealth,” the group says on its website.

The event will be at Lifepoint Church at 3600 S College Rd starting at 8 a.m. You can sign up to attend, donate and/or sponsor a table at the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity website.

