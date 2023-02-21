Senior Connect
GRAPHIC: 3 charged after victim allegedly attacked, tied up in basement

Three people face charges in a kidnapping case out of Madison County. Warning: some of the details of this case are graphic
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: The details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

MADISON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood announced that three people were recently charged following an alleged kidnapping that Harwood described as a “horrific incident.”

Harwood said deputies began investigating after someone reported that an unknown person had shown up at their house saying they had been kidnapped. When deputies arrived, they found the victim and discovered that he had multiple cuts on his face, body and arms. Harwood added that the victim also had multiple cross symbols carved into their face and body. The victim went to the hospital for treatment, and deputies located the house where the victim was.

According to Harwood, they executed a search warrant at the house and determined that the suspects had forcibly imprisoned the victim in the basement by tying their hands and feet to a chair with barbed wire. They also reportedly tied the victim’s chest to a structural beam and taped their mouth.

Items seized during kidnapping investigation
Items seized during kidnapping investigation(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Harwood said the victim was allegedly punched, kicked, struck with a crowbar, hit with multiple firearms and “sliced” by knives.

The suspects, Patrick Banks, James Angel, and Nicole Sawyer, were all taken into custody and charged.

Banks was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harwood added that Banks was already wanted for a parole violation and reportedly cut off his probation electronic monitoring device.

Angel was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Angel also reportedly had a warrant for larceny and possession of marijuana from another county.

Sawyer was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury with Intent to Kill, First Degree Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

