Gaston County man wins $110,000 jackpot off $1 ticket

He’ll be taking home $78,375 after taxes.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) - Timothy Hollis of Stanley matched all five of his numbers to take home the $110,000 jackpot win for the Feb. 6 Cash 5 drawing.

Hollis bought his ticket for $1 from Circle K on N.C. 27 South in Stanley.

He stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $78,375.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina, including the newly added Pick 3 and Pick 4, where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $100,000.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

