First Alert Forecast: temperatures soar near record-highs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Under variable clouds, with limited fog and rain chances, and amid balmy southwesterly breezes, temperatures are set to swell to impressive levels this midweek - especially but not exclusively away from the influence of the chilly winter ocean.

Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday features highs between 76 and 82 on the mainland and 70 and 76 at the coast. Wilmington’s record of 81, set in 2018, will be challenged.

Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday features highs between 79 and 85 on the mainland and 73 and 79 at the coast. Wilmington’s record of 82, set in 2022, will be challenged.

Whew! Quite a window of warmth! For reference, and just in case it becomes relevant, Wilmington’s all-time record high for the month is 85, set on February 28 of 1965. For a change, your extended First Alert Forecast carries some brief cooldowns.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to March with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.