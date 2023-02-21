Senior Connect
DEPUTIES: Social media argument leads to deadly shootout outside Nash County plant

Nikita Hatch
Nikita Hatch(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an argument on social media led to a deadly shootout in front of a Nash County plant.

Nikita Hatch, of Rocky Mount, was charged today with first degree murder.

Killed outside the Cummins Engine Plant on U.S. 301 was Quentin McNair.

The shooting happened on February 7th with deputies saying that Hatch was waiting for McNair to get off work. As the victim was leaving, deputies say Hatch blocked his vehicle in and began shooting. McNair was able to return fire, wounding Hatch as well.

McNair died at the scene, while Hatch was found at a convenience store in Battleboro, according to a news release.

He was arrested when he was released from the hospital and jailed with no bond.

