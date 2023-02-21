Senior Connect
Day 26: Agencies continue search for missing boater, Tyler Doyle, as weather permits

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – As the one-month mark nears in the search for a missing 22-year-old boater, crews continue looking for him by land, air and sea.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said that it will continue the search for Tyler Doyle as the weather permits. The agency said that conditions aren’t looking favorable for Tuesday but crews will check.

The agency added that Wings of Hope, a nonprofit group based out of Wisconsin, may fly its drone on Tuesday if weather conditions are favorable. The nonprofit group will also use K9s to help in the search.

Along with the K9s, Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments in North Carolina will continue to search the beaches, along with family members and volunteers.

The Civil Air Patrol, which is part of the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, is also helping. SCDNR said the crew may fly on Wednesday morning to help find Doyle if the weather allows.

Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 in the North Myrtle Beach area while he was heading out on his jon boat to go duck hunting. SCDNR said he was putting out duck decoys when seas were “rough and not conducive for a smaller vessel operation.” The agency said Doyle began having mechanical issues and the boat began taking on water.

RELATED COVERAGE | SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle

SCDNR announced last week that his disappearance is being investigated as a hunting/boating accident.

The current and ocean conditions have led the search further up the Carolina coastline. SCDNR said some of Doyle’s belongings, including his waders and wallet, were found off the North Carolina coast.

Family and loved ones held a vigil on Sunday at the T. Craig Campbell Boat Landing in Little River where they thanked everyone who had volunteered to help find Doyle.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

