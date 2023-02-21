Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Concord man nets $2M top prize off $20 scratch-off lottery ticket

The new 100X The Cash launched in December 2022 with five $2 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes.
The new 100X The Cash launched in December 2022.
The new 100X The Cash launched in December 2022.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A Concord man tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket and netted a $2 million top prize, lottery officials said.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Matthew Helms bought his 100X The Cash ticket at the Little Buck Food Mart on South Union Street in Concord.

Helms claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters. He had the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million lump sum, and after required federal and state withholdings, took home $855,006, a news release stated.

The new 100X The Cash launched in December 2022 with five $2 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes.

Three $2 million top prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be won, lottery officials said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released the crash report for the fatal Feb.11 accident that took place at the...
Crash report reveals driver ran red light in fatal Eastwood, Military Cutoff roads incident that killed two
“We don’t want to raise a red flag, per se, but perhaps a yellow flag”: NC State researchers look at PFAS impacts on immune systems
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt to perform at the Wilson Center
One is dead and two are injured after a collision along N.C. 87 near Delco that resulted in a...
One dead, two injured following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87; lanes remained closed

Latest News

Get Fit with 6: Nick Kentrolis back in the gym after having a stroke
Get Fit with 6: Stroke survivor shares his story to help others
One is dead and two are injured after a collision along N.C. 87 near Delco that resulted in a...
One dead, two injured following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87; lanes remained closed
With pandemic-era SNAP benefits set to end, there are things families can do to help increase...
Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in one week
A new contract is in place between Brunswick County and The Healing Place to help residents...
Brunswick County enters $198,000 contract with The Healing Place
One is dead and two are injured after a collision along N.C. 87 near Delco that resulted in a...
One dead, two injured following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87; lanes remained closed