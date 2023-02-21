Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Special Education teacher needs help buying supplies for classroom

By Frances Weller
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A special education teacher at Charter Day School needs help. Dawn Cross is trying to get gift cards to buy supplemental resources to help with teaching her special students reading writing and math.

Cross is asking for donations through Donors Choose—an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects. She’s asking for gift cards.

“As a special education teacher with an ever-evolving caseload, it is a challenge to keep relevant materials on hand for grade-level subjects and meet specific IEP goals. In my classroom, it is certainly not a one size fits all approach,” says Cross on her DonorsChoose page. “A gift card from Teachers pay Teachers will allow me to find and utilize a variety of instructional materials at different instructional levels, which my students need to continue making growth toward their goals.”

Cross needs $275 to purchase the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to this project, click here.

