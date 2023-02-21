Columbus Co. commissioners provided updates on agreement with sheriff’s office and state agency, removal of giant salvinia plant

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County commissioners were provided updates on the program to remove the giant salvinia plant from the Gapway Swamp and an agreement with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program at their meeting on Feb. 20.

The state Department of Transportation has lifted the ban on the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office receiving grant funding after the program found the office in violation of civil rights laws. Sheriff Bill Rogers and Chief Deputy Jerome McMillian the commissioners that the office will get back $400,000 from the program.

The sheriff’s office’s grants were suspended in October of 2022 after discrimination concerns arose after racist comments made by former Sheriff Jody Greene were leaked to the public.

Since being appointed sheriff, Bill Rogers has also taken steps to bring the department back into compliance with the program, including additional training for all employees in fair and responsible policing and hiring a specialist in diversity, equity and inclusion.

The commissioners were also informed that the NC Department of Environmental Quality has been successful in the removal of the giant salvinia plant. Rob Emens, the program manager from NCDEQ’s Aquatic Weeds Staff, said the plant is removing the plant by using herbicide.

The plant removes the oxygen out of the water and deprives it of valuable nutrients that everything from fish to farmland needs to survive.

The project has cost about $200,000 dollars over the past two years, with NCDEQ, Columbus County and the US Army Corps of Engineers sharing the cost.

Emens estimates the cost of the program this year to be approximately $125,000.

