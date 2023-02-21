City Council to consider declaring some offices as surplus if Thermo Fisher building purchase is completed, convention center repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Wilmington City Council is set to discuss properties to be declared surplus if it purchases the Thermo Fisher building, $1.34 million for convention center repairs and other items.

Properties to be declared as surplus given purchase of Thermo Fisher building

If passed, a resolution would declare as surplus the property at 305 Chestnut Street that houses city offices including some of the Wilmington Planning Department, but it would only take effect if the city purchases the Thermo Fisher building. That purchase is expected to be completed by the end of July. Council approved spending $750,000 on the first steps to purchase the Thermo Fisher building and adjacent properties on Jan. 23.

The city would declare the city’s property on 115 N 3rd St. as surplus. The building is also home to United Bank.

A parking lot located at 210 Chestnut St., Suite 2 at 414 Chestnut St., the Wilmington Parks and Recreation office at 302 Willard St., a property at 1702 Burnett Blvd and a property at 1502 Willington Ave would be declared surplus as well.

“Declaring these properties surplus, effective upon acquisition of the N. Front St. Campus, would enable staff to begin initiating certain divestiture processes permitted under state law, and would enhance the City’s financial position, both before and after the acquisition of the N. Front St. Campus,” states the agenda item.

$1.34 million to fix roofing leaks at convention center

In a fourth amendment to the city’s contract with Monteith Construction Corporation for repairs to the Wilmington Convention Center, the city would grant an additional $1.34 million in funding to help pay for the repair of several roofing leaks which were not originally scoped.

“It has been recommended to replace the remaining roofing membrane due to an increased presence of soft, wet areas that are now developing on the roofing system,” states the agenda item. “The replacement will include the building’s remaining roofing membrane, which was not included in the original scope, including the exhibit hall’s barrel roof and the remaining west, north, and east area flat roofing.”

The item notes that, while the city could wait and bid the remaining repairs as a separate project, having only one contractor on the work reduces warranty conflicts with a new contractor. It also says that even more wet and damaged insulation could be caused by waiting.

Higher pay for officers contracting with businesses

Similar to recent action by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, council is considering an ordinance which would increase the pay for Wilmington Police Department officers contracting with other groups while off-duty from $36 to $46 per hour.

“This requested increase is in response to multiple local businesses requesting to pay more for these contracted outside security services so that these services will not go unfilled,” the proposal states.

