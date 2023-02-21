Senior Connect
Cameron Art Museum Executive Director Anne Brennan to retire

Anne Brennan has announced her retirement from her position as the executive director of the...
Anne Brennan has announced her retirement from her position as the executive director of the Cameron Art Museum
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum Executive Director Anne Brennan has announced her retirement and will step down on March 31; Deputy Director Heather Wilson will take on the role on an interim basis.

She began as curator and registrar of collections at CAM in 1990, when it was still known as the St. John’s Museum of Art. She Laster hosted her first solo exhibition, was named assistant director in 2010 and named executive director in 2011.

“These precious years in service to the community through Cameron Art Museum have been my greatest honor and joy. With all my heart, I thank you. And now, with the brilliant leadership and dedication of CAM’s Board of Trustees, and the passion and professionalism of CAM’s staff, this next passage in the life of CAM will flourish as an even more extraordinary engagement with people, and engagement with dialogue. With your continuing support, let’s keep learning together from art, gaining a deeper understanding of ourselves in relation to one another,” Brennan said.

Heather Wilson joined CAM staff in 2006 and was promoted to deputy director in 2019.

CAM’s Board of Trustees will begin a new search for an executive director following Brennan’s departure.

Heather Wilson has been named interim executive director of the Cameron Art Museum
Heather Wilson has been named interim executive director of the Cameron Art Museum(Cameron Art Museum)

