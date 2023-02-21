Brunswick County enters $198,000 contract with The Healing Place

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A new contract is in place between Brunswick County and The Healing Place to help residents struggling with substance abuse.

“I think it’s awesome. We’re always searching for more resources,” said Karli Wagner, who graduated from a similar recovery program just two years ago. “We kind of like that there are places everywhere expanding, you know, that people can find recovery.”

On Monday, all four present commissioners in Brunswick County approved funding to support 20 beds at the New Hanover County peer-led facility. Ten will be reserved for men and the other 10, for women. Commissioner Frank Williams was not present to vote due to illness.

“Having the availability and being assured of the availability of the beds for treatment is extremely important,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Thompson. “You know, in the past, we’ve had to search for other locations.”

The contract for up to $198,000 will last through the end of the fiscal year. At that point, a new contract of up to $481,000 will need to be voted upon to fund the same number of beds for the entire year. According to the contract, the county will pay $66 per resident per day. That rate includes transportation of individuals to and from the facility.

As someone who has gone through the recovery process before, Wagner was glad to hear there’s another peer-led option for those who need it. She utilized another peer-led program at Christian Recovery Centers Inc. after she says she hit rock bottom. For her, the peer-led approach worked wonders.

“You know, being able to say ‘I went through the exact same thing you did, maybe not in the capacity of what you’ve been through, but the program itself,’ kind of really coached you along and made you feel like ‘this is possible, I can do this,’” said Wagner.

Like CRCI, The Healing Place is a peer-led recovery center, not a medical treatment center.

Wagner says that the county’s partnership with The Healing Place can only help the county’s opioid epidemic.

Again, the approved contract for the new fiscal year would likely include up to $481,000 in funding. During Monday’s discussion, Commissioner Pat Sykes clarified with a county staff member that it would only cost that much if the county has all 20 beds filled every day of the year.

Sykes also expressed interest in commissioners getting a tour of the facility, which staff members said The Healing Place was willing to coordinate with commissioners to set up a date to do so.

