Brad George sworn into Pender Co. Board of Commissioners after recommendation from republican party

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former Pender County Board of Education member Brad George was sworn in at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 21.

The Pender County Republican Party had recommended George to fill the vacant seat left by Jimmy Tate.

George’s resignation from the Board of Education took effect on the day he was sworn in as a commissioner.

