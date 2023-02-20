UNCW to test alarm system next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will be testing its alert system next Thursday, March 2, at noon.

The school will send notifications out to students, faculty and families in the following ways:

Twitter

Campus emails

UNCWAlert text messages and phone calls

Pop-up notifications on university-owned computers

Community members who have not yet registered for alerts can do so at this website.

