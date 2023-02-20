UNCW to test alarm system next week
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will be testing its alert system next Thursday, March 2, at noon.
The school will send notifications out to students, faculty and families in the following ways:
- Campus emails
- UNCWAlert text messages and phone calls
- Pop-up notifications on university-owned computers
Community members who have not yet registered for alerts can do so at this website.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.