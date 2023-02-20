Senior Connect
UNCW offering free tax assistance at Cameron School of Business

The University of North Carolina is offering free tax assistance at its Cameron School of Business on select days through April 15.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina is offering free tax assistance at its Cameron School of Business on select days through April 15.

“Taxpayers who earn less than $73,000 can use free tax preparation software and receive free in-person assistance preparing their federal and state(s) returns during walk-in sessions at Truist Hall through the federal tax deadline date, April 15,” stated the university in its release.

Truist Hall is located at 680 College Road in Wilmington.

Assistance will be available on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Feb. 25
  • March 1
  • March 15
  • March 25
  • March 29
  • April 1
  • April 12
  • April 15

Those who are eligible to receive free assistance but would rather file without it can sign up to receive a link to file their state and federal returns with free tax preparation software on the UNCW website.

