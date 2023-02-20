Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UConn’s Michael Oblinger named UNCW Athletics Director

Michael Oblinger has been named Athletics Director at UNCW.
Michael Oblinger has been named Athletics Director at UNCW.(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Oblinger of the University of Connecticut has been named athletics director at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

He currently works as the deputy director of athletics-external relations at UConn and will start at UNCW on April 1. He will be taking the role following Jimmy Bass’ retirement. Bass has served as the athletics director since fall of 2010 and currently makes a salary of $258,970.

“Michael Oblinger is a proven leader who is dedicated to supporting student-athletes in their journeys to pursue excellence in the classroom and in competition,” Chancellor Aswani Volety said. “He understands the meaningful role that great athletics programs play in the life of a university. He looks forward to amplifying the winning environment already in place at UNCW, helping our Seahawks soar even higher in the years to come.”

Oblinger will be introduced to the community at a press conference at 2 p.m., and WECT plans to stream this press conference on our social media and website. You can attend in person at the Golden Hawk Room of the Nixon Annex next to Trask Coliseum.

“At UNCW, Oblinger will lead an NCAA Division I program with a rich history of athletics competition, 19 intercollegiate teams and more than 350 student-athletes, who posted a collective, cumulative 3.388 GPA for the fall 2022 semester. The Seahawks compete in the CAA, and during the 2021-22 season, the women’s softball, men’s tennis, and men’s swimming and diving teams won CAA championships,” said UNCW in a release.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t want to raise a red flag, per se, but perhaps a yellow flag”: NC State researchers look at PFAS impacts on immune systems
Daniel Webb-Sholar
Man charged with DWI and cocaine possession after traffic stop
Brandon Guy Watson
Two charged following on-foot police pursuit in Wilmington
Image Id: 426653 8/2/2018
NCDEQ awards more than $416,000 to area businesses to reduce air pollution
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt to perform at the Wilson Center

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown is shown during an NFL football game...
Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator, continue to fill out Reich’s staff
MJ, His Airness, Air Jordan — all names the world has come to know Michael Jordan by — but in...
Michael Jordan celebrates his 60th birthday
Officials with the City of Wilmington, nCino, and the Wilmington Hammerheads break ground on...
“This is exactly why we need it:” Construction begins on multi-field sports complex in Wilmington
Kristen Thacker, an athletic trainer at Laney High School, saved a life when she performed CPR...
High school athletic trainer saves a life by performing CPR at wrestling tournament