UConn’s Michael Oblinger named UNCW Athletics Director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Oblinger of the University of Connecticut has been named athletics director at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

He currently works as the deputy director of athletics-external relations at UConn and will start at UNCW on April 1. He will be taking the role following Jimmy Bass’ retirement. Bass has served as the athletics director since fall of 2010 and currently makes a salary of $258,970.

“Michael Oblinger is a proven leader who is dedicated to supporting student-athletes in their journeys to pursue excellence in the classroom and in competition,” Chancellor Aswani Volety said. “He understands the meaningful role that great athletics programs play in the life of a university. He looks forward to amplifying the winning environment already in place at UNCW, helping our Seahawks soar even higher in the years to come.”

Oblinger will be introduced to the community at a press conference at 2 p.m., and WECT plans to stream this press conference on our social media and website. You can attend in person at the Golden Hawk Room of the Nixon Annex next to Trask Coliseum.

“At UNCW, Oblinger will lead an NCAA Division I program with a rich history of athletics competition, 19 intercollegiate teams and more than 350 student-athletes, who posted a collective, cumulative 3.388 GPA for the fall 2022 semester. The Seahawks compete in the CAA, and during the 2021-22 season, the women’s softball, men’s tennis, and men’s swimming and diving teams won CAA championships,” said UNCW in a release.

