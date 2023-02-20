Senior Connect
Travis Tritt to perform at the Wilson Center

Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt(Victory Theatre)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that Travis Tritt and his band will perform at the Wilson Center on July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

“Attendees will be immersed in all of Tritt’s hits from his long and storied career in country music, including songs from his 2021 album Set in Stone,” stated CFCC in their release.

Wilson Center Members will be able to buy tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 22, with sales opening to the general public on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on the Wilson Center website.

Tickets may also be purchased by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The office is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, please visit the Wilson Center website.

