Sunset Beach PD looking for missing teen

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Heather Marie Brown.

According to the announcement, Brown is arouond 5′3″ and weighs 110 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black leggings and white Nike tennis shoes.

Brown was last seen on Feb. 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Authorities stated that they believe she may be with a friend in Loris, South Carolina.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.