New Hanover County commissioners establish Hispanic/Latino Commission; ABC board reports third highest profits in state

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners established a county Hispanic/Latino Commission, heard an update from the ABC Board and increased deputy contract pay at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 20.

Hispanic/Latino Commission aims to advocate for community

According to an agenda item on the topic, the commission will provide an annual report on the status of the community to the board, coordinate and support Hispanic/Latino initiatives and work towards improving employment and educational opportunities.

“The commission shall be organized for the purpose of acting as an advocate for the Hispanic/Latino community and a resource of information on the status of the Hispanic/Latino community for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners,” states the agenda item.

It will be composed of 10 members appointed by the Board of Commissioners and one from the leadership of the University of North Carolina Wilmington Latino Alliance or a designee. Commission members will serve staggered terms initially before switching to three-year terms for all members.

NHC ABC Board ranks third in state for profitability

In a presentation, the NHC ABC Board revealed that it is the third most profitable board in the entire state, making over $11.7 million last year. Total gross sales were $65.1 million with a 17.06% profit.

The Whiteville ABC Board has lower gross sales totaling $2,646,066, but it is still the second most profitable in the state at 17.66%.

The county board ranks third in local distributions as well, with the largest contributions being $5.4 million to New Hanover County and $3.2 million to Wilmington. Grants were also awarded to local groups including the Brigade Boys and Girls Club, Coastal Horizons and Leading into New Communities.

The amount of cases received per week has been on the rise, from an average of 3,720 per week in 2012 to 6,300 per week in 2022. There are currently eight stores under the board.

Contract pay for off-duty deputies increased by $10 per hour

The NHC Sheriff’s Office lets people contract off-duty deputies for security purposes, and an amendment passed on the consent agenda increased the rate for that work from $36 to $46 per hour. Of that, $1.40 is retained by the county as an administrative fee and $4.60 is paid to a company administering the program.

The county administrative fee is new as well: it was set at $6 per hour previously. This means there will be a loss of revenue collected by the county of about $38,000. The changes will take effect on March 1.

You can find the full agenda on the county website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.