New Hanover Co. invites community to provide feedback on priorities in county growth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is seeking feedback from members within the community on its five-year strategic plan via an online survey until March 6.

The survey is designed to gather input about what the most pressing issues are throughout the county.

“The county’s first two strategic plans laid an important framework for how we planned for the future and what our goals were in moving our county forward,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark. “As we begin to look at our goals for the next five years, we want our residents to share their input so their voices can be part of that plan. We need to understand what’s truly important for each person, so the county can dedicate the right resources and have the right guide in place to help everyone in our community.”

New Hanover County’s first Strategic Plan was developed in 2012 and then refreshed in 2018. The three main areas of focus for those plans were intelligent growth and economic development, superior education and workforce, and superior public health and safety. A report on the progress of the 2018-2023 Strategic Plan can be viewed here.

The plan is also expected to be adopted by the Board of Commissioners in June and will guide how the county conducts business and prioritizes resources through Fiscal Year 2028.

The survey will also gather information will be gathered from county employees and community partners to help shape the plan’s priorities and areas of focus.

The online survey can be completed here, and paper versions are available at the Government Center, the Senior Resource Center, all New Hanover County Public Library locations, and New Hanover County Health and Human Services (paper versions can be completed on-site and turned into staff). The survey is being offered in English or Spanish.

For more on the previous strategic plan or to learn about the work of the county’s Office of Strategy, click here.

