Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer arrested on drug and firearm charges

Rodney Donnell Hansley Jr.
Rodney Donnell Hansley Jr.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was wanted for a parole violation on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer has been arrested on drug and firearm charges.

After a two-month investigation by the Wilmington Police Department Narcotics Investigation Division, 26-year-old Rodney Donnell Hansley Jr. was arrested with the help of SWAT.

Police say he had a firearm, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.

“He is charged with Firearm by a Felon, Trafficking Fentanyl, PWIMSD Cocaine, PWIMSD Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Parole Violation and RDO, among other charges. He is currently being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center,” the WPD said in a release.

