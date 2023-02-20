Local performers to play at Dead of Winter concert benefiting the Plastic Ocean Project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local Grateful Dead cover band The Possums, jazz musician Benny Hill and Wes Hunter of Steal Willin’ are set to play at the Dead of Winter Concert benefiting the Plastic Ocean Project on Saturday, Feb. 20.

At the North Front Theater at 21 N. Front Street suite 501 from 7 to 10:30 p.m., the event will ask attendees to commit to a volunteer shift or start a membership with the POP.

“This arrangement is the epitome of paying it forward! We have regular volunteer opportunities for those interested in showing our community some TLC and this concert is a perk of giving back!” said POP Membership Coordinator Lisa Andree.

Tickets are available on the POP website.

