Local ‘Friends of the Arts’ group to host supporter appreciation night

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Wallace Rose-Hill Friends of the Arts has spent nearly 20 years promoting artistic creativity in local youth, and they’re inviting select members of the community to its supporter appreciation night on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Anderson Brothers Jazz Quintet will hold a workshop and performance during the event.

“We’re going to honor current and past school administrators that have helped us. We’re honoring folks that have helped us in the community with their talents and their time,” said Wallace Rose-Hill Friends of the Arts President Tom Castellino.

The event will be held at the River Landing Clubhouse Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. While many people who have contributed to the group have been invited, it is not open to the public.

