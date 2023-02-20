Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local ‘Friends of the Arts’ group to host supporter appreciation night

Local ‘Friends of the Arts’ group to host supporter appreciation night
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Wallace Rose-Hill Friends of the Arts has spent nearly 20 years promoting artistic creativity in local youth, and they’re inviting select members of the community to its supporter appreciation night on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Anderson Brothers Jazz Quintet will hold a workshop and performance during the event.

“We’re going to honor current and past school administrators that have helped us. We’re honoring folks that have helped us in the community with their talents and their time,” said Wallace Rose-Hill Friends of the Arts President Tom Castellino.

The event will be held at the River Landing Clubhouse Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. While many people who have contributed to the group have been invited, it is not open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t want to raise a red flag, per se, but perhaps a yellow flag”: NC State researchers look at PFAS impacts on immune systems
Daniel Webb-Sholar
Man charged with DWI and cocaine possession after traffic stop
Authorities released the crash report for the fatal Feb.11 accident that took place at the...
Crash report reveals driver ran red light in fatal Eastwood, Military Cutoff roads incident that killed two
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt to perform at the Wilson Center
Brandon Guy Watson
Two charged following on-foot police pursuit in Wilmington

Latest News

Near the intersection of Front St and Market St in downtown Wilmington.
Local performers to play at Dead of Winter concert benefiting the Plastic Ocean Project
The University of North Carolina is offering free tax assistance at its Cameron School of...
UNCW offering free tax assistance at Cameron School of Business
The University of North Carolina is offering free tax assistance at its Cameron School of...
UNCW offering free tax assistance at Cameron School of Business
For 58 years, the Air Force T-33A training jet has been at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post...
Historic Air Force jet leaving the Wilmington area