Local 4-H asking for donations during month-long food drive

New Hanover County 4-H is asking for community donations for its third annual Caring Hearts,...
New Hanover County 4-H is asking for community donations for its third annual Caring Hearts, Helping Hands project throughout the month of March.(wect (custom credit) | wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County 4-H is asking for community donations for its third annual Caring Hearts, Helping Hands project throughout March.

Last year, the group collected over 1,000 pounds of non-perishable items to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. A drive-thru drop-off will be held at the N.C. Cooperative Extension from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 11.

A manned donation station will be at the Wilmington Farmers Market at Tidal Creek from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 5329 Oleander Dr. This event will also accept fresh vegetables, so people attending the market can buy fresh vegetables and donate them to the project if they would like.

Throughout the month, you can drop off donations at:

  • N.C. Cooperative Extension of New Hanover County 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington
  • Lowes Foods at Monkey Junction 5309 Carolina Beach Road #1, Wilmington
  • Tad’s Barber Shop 4007 Oleander Drive, Wilmington
  • New Hanover County Library Pleasure Island Branch 1401 N Lake Park Blvd #72, Carolina Beach
    • Pine Valley Branch 3802 College Road, Wilmington
    • Northeast (Military Cutoff) Branch 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
    • Main Branch 201 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

Accepted donations include:

  • Canned fruits, veggies, meat, beans and soup,
  • Cereal, whole grain pasta and rice, and peanut butter,
  • Hygiene items (soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.), household items and paper products (toilet paper and paper towels),
  • Diapers, wipes, Pedialyte, infant cereal, fruit cups, granola bars, mac and cheese cups, crackers, and juice boxes,
  • Nutritional shakes and drinks and adult hygiene products.

Pop top cans and microwavable cups are preferred, as are foods with low sodium, low trans fat and no sugar. No glass is accepted.

You can learn more about the event on the 4-H website.

