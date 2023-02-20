Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Kure Beach to consider increasing seasonal permit fees for non-residents, dissolving land use plan committee and parking committee

The Kure Beach Town Council has placed a proposal for increasing the length of its paid parking...
The Kure Beach Town Council has placed a proposal for increasing the length of its paid parking enforcement and seasonal permit fees for non-residents on the consent agenda for its meeting on Feb. 20.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council has placed a proposal for increasing the length of its paid parking enforcement and seasonal permit fees for non-residents on the consent agenda for its meeting on Monday, Feb. 20. Councilmembers also will consider dissolving the land use plan committee and parking committee.

If approved, paid parking will be enforced from March 15 to October 15 as opposed to April to September, and day hours will end at 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

Parking permits for non-residents will increase from $200 per season to $225 per season. The hourly rate is still $5 per hour with a $20 per day maximum.

You can learn more about getting a permit on the Kure Beach website and see the full meeting agenda here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t want to raise a red flag, per se, but perhaps a yellow flag”: NC State researchers look at PFAS impacts on immune systems
Daniel Webb-Sholar
Man charged with DWI and cocaine possession after traffic stop
Authorities released the crash report for the fatal Feb.11 accident that took place at the...
Crash report reveals driver ran red light in fatal Eastwood, Military Cutoff roads incident that killed two
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt to perform at the Wilson Center
Brandon Guy Watson
Two charged following on-foot police pursuit in Wilmington

Latest News

Near the intersection of Front St and Market St in downtown Wilmington.
Local performers to play at Dead of Winter concert benefiting the Plastic Ocean Project
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher
Fort Fisher Aquarium hosting Community Day for Black History Month
The Anderson Brothers Jazz Quintet will hold a workshop and performance during the event.
Local ‘Friends of the Arts’ group to host supporter appreciation night
UNCW to test campus warning siren system
UNCW to test alarm system next week