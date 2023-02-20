Kure Beach to consider increasing seasonal permit fees for non-residents, dissolving land use plan committee and parking committee

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council has placed a proposal for increasing the length of its paid parking enforcement and seasonal permit fees for non-residents on the consent agenda for its meeting on Monday, Feb. 20. Councilmembers also will consider dissolving the land use plan committee and parking committee.

If approved, paid parking will be enforced from March 15 to October 15 as opposed to April to September, and day hours will end at 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

Parking permits for non-residents will increase from $200 per season to $225 per season. The hourly rate is still $5 per hour with a $20 per day maximum.

You can learn more about getting a permit on the Kure Beach website and see the full meeting agenda here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.