Jon Campbell named New Hanover County Health Director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has named Jon Campbell as the health director, effective as of Feb. 21.

Campbell has been the interim health director since mid-January and served as the manager for the pandemic operations team since December of 2021.

“During his time with the county, Jon has displayed stellar leadership qualities while handling the challenges that come with managing the ever-changing world of a pandemic and public health,” New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet wrote in a press release. “Jon’s experience in medicine, both in the military and healthcare setting, gives him a wealth of experience to draw from. And he has already shown that he will be proactive in our public health programs and services, responsive to the community’s needs, and collaborative to ensure the best health outcomes for the residents we serve.”

Campbell has more than a decade of experience in the medical field as a physician assistant in Massachusetts, Maine and North Carolina since 2009. He also has served in the Army National Guard since 2011 and is currently assigned to the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade out of Morrisville as a Senior Aeromedical Physician Assistant.

“I am honored to have been selected for this position and grateful for the trust placed in me to serve the residents of New Hanover County,” Campbell said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work alongside the amazing team at Health and Human Services to continue our important work of protecting and improving the health of everyone in our community.”

