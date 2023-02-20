Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Jon Campbell named New Hanover County Health Director

Jon Campbell will begin his role as the New Hanover County health director on Tuesday, Feb. 21
Jon Campbell will begin his role as the New Hanover County health director on Tuesday, Feb. 21(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has named Jon Campbell as the health director, effective as of Feb. 21.

Campbell has been the interim health director since mid-January and served as the manager for the pandemic operations team since December of 2021.

“During his time with the county, Jon has displayed stellar leadership qualities while handling the challenges that come with managing the ever-changing world of a pandemic and public health,” New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet wrote in a press release. “Jon’s experience in medicine, both in the military and healthcare setting, gives him a wealth of experience to draw from. And he has already shown that he will be proactive in our public health programs and services, responsive to the community’s needs, and collaborative to ensure the best health outcomes for the residents we serve.”

Campbell has more than a decade of experience in the medical field as a physician assistant in Massachusetts, Maine and North Carolina since 2009. He also has served in the Army National Guard since 2011 and is currently assigned to the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade out of Morrisville as a Senior Aeromedical Physician Assistant.

“I am honored to have been selected for this position and grateful for the trust placed in me to serve the residents of New Hanover County,” Campbell said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work alongside the amazing team at Health and Human Services to continue our important work of protecting and improving the health of everyone in our community.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t want to raise a red flag, per se, but perhaps a yellow flag”: NC State researchers look at PFAS impacts on immune systems
Daniel Webb-Sholar
Man charged with DWI and cocaine possession after traffic stop
Authorities released the crash report for the fatal Feb.11 accident that took place at the...
Crash report reveals driver ran red light in fatal Eastwood, Military Cutoff roads incident that killed two
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt to perform at the Wilson Center
Brandon Guy Watson
Two charged following on-foot police pursuit in Wilmington

Latest News

Students try out virtual reality technology during Novant Health's "It Takes a Village" youth...
Youth summit offers hands-on experiences for students interested in health care
One of four operating rooms at the Novant Health Neurosciences Institute - New Hanover.
Novant Health to offer new procedure for advanced and end-stage heart failure
New Hanover Hospital is asking for your help to put a smile on the faces of patients.
Opportunities to help others on National Random Acts of Kindness Day
A bill to expand Medicaid coverage to more people passed its third reading on Thursday morning...
Bill to expand Medicaid headed to NC Senate after 92-22 vote in House