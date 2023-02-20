Jelly Roll to bring Backroad Baptism tour to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nashville musician Jelly Roll is set to perform with Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Oct. 5.

Josh Adam Meyers will host the performance, and tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

The concert will be part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert Series.

