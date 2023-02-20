Senior Connect
Jelly Roll to bring Backroad Baptism tour to Wilmington

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in Wilmington
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nashville musician Jelly Roll is set to perform with Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Oct. 5.

Josh Adam Meyers will host the performance, and tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

The concert will be part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert Series.

