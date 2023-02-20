Fort Fisher Aquarium hosting Community Day for Black History Month

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF) is hosting the debut Community Day Series on Feb. 26 to celebrate Black History Month.

The celebration will begin with a screening of the documentary Rescue Men: The Story of the Pea Island Life Savers at 9:45 a.m. and again at 3 p.m. The documentary features of the story of Richard Ethridge, a former slave and Civil War veteran, and his team of surfmen.

The UNCW Rhyme N’ Reason Spoken Word Performance will begin at 11 a.m. and Chef Keith Rhodes of Catch Modern Seafood will demonstrate Gullah Geechee cuisine at 1 p.m.

“At the Aquarium, celebrating the rich diversity that strengthens our communities underscores our commitment to an inclusive and accessible experience. From there, the Community Day Series evolved. It is exciting and enlightening for our team to highlight the rich histories that people of various heritages offer and the ways they have influenced our community,” Shannon Armstrong, the special events assistant, said.

Advanced tickets are required and can be purchased here.

