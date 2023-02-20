Senior Connect
First responders in two counties mourning loss of co-worker

North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin...
North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin County.(North Topsail Beach Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - First responders in two counties are mourning the loss of one of their own.

North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin County around 6:15 p.m.

Roth was the B shift lieutenant for North Topsail Beach and worked part-time for Duplin County Emergency Medical Services.

Duplin County EMS said Roth was on the way to work for them when his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle on Highway 41 in Wallace. He died at the scene.

The Wallace Police Department is investigating the accident.

Roth had been with North Topsail Beach since 2016.

