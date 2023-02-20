First responders in two counties mourning loss of co-worker

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - First responders in two counties are mourning the loss of one of their own.

North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin County around 6:15 p.m.

Roth was the B shift lieutenant for North Topsail Beach and worked part-time for Duplin County Emergency Medical Services.

Duplin County EMS said Roth was on the way to work for them when his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle on Highway 41 in Wallace. He died at the scene.

The Wallace Police Department is investigating the accident.

Roth had been with North Topsail Beach since 2016.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Fire Lieutenant Billy Roth, who was killed in an accident yesterday. We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. Please keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.