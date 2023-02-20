First Alert Forecast: temperatures turn way up... again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with a partly sunny and dry Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Southwesterly breezes will develop, gust over 15 mph in some cases, and help elevate temperatures in all cases. Expect lower to locally middle 70s for highs for much of the mainland; pockets of middle and upper 60s will generally be reserved for only a few select waterfront spots. Sunset will be a hair later than 6 p.m. Monday at Wilmington; sunsets will not return to earlier than 6 p.m. until the fall.

