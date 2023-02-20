Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

NOTE: VIDEO DOES NOT HAVE SOUND. Ralphie is a French bulldog described by a New York shelter as "a terror in a somewhat small package." (Source: Niagara SPCA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (CNN) - He now has three strikes against him – but he’s not out.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as “a terror in a somewhat small package.”

This week, he was returned yet again after another unsuccessful adoption.

The Niagara SPCA said in a Facebook post that Ralphie “proved to be more than she could handle,” and she returned him two weeks later.

The canine menace went viral a few weeks ago through the shelter’s ad for Ralphie, with phrases including “wrath will ensue.”

Ralphie’s first family found a new home for him after unsuccessful training.

His second home didn’t take after that family said Ralphie “annoyed” their older dog.

Following his now third failed adoption, the shelter has enrolled Ralphie in a six-week boarding and training program.

Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit. The shelter said he does have a bite history and will not be placed in a home with children or other pets.

If you’re interested in adopting Ralphie, please send a letter of interest and dog experience “resume” and include why you believe your home is the right fit for Ralphie to dragonadoption@niagaraspca.org.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t want to raise a red flag, per se, but perhaps a yellow flag”: NC State researchers look at PFAS impacts on immune systems
Daniel Webb-Sholar
Man charged with DWI and cocaine possession after traffic stop
Brandon Guy Watson
Two charged following on-foot police pursuit in Wilmington
Image Id: 426653 8/2/2018
NCDEQ awards more than $416,000 to area businesses to reduce air pollution
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt to perform at the Wilson Center

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Heather Marie Brown
Sunset Beach PD looking for missing teen
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake
Michael Oblinger of the University of Connecticut has been named athletics director at the...
UConn’s Michael Oblinger named UNCW Athletics Director
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
New Hanover County commissioners establish Hispanic/Latino Commission; ABC board reports third highest profits in state