Crash report reveals driver ran red light in fatal Eastwood, Military Cutoff roads incident that killed two

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities released the crash report for the fatal Feb.11 accident that took place at the intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads.

According to the report, Joseph Matthew Tocci of Wilmington was traveling at approximately 70 mph along Military Cutoff Road before driving through a red light at the intersection. Tocci attempted to slow his vehicle before colliding with another vehicle, which was traveling through the intersection under a green light.

At the moment of impact, authorities stated that Tocci’s car was traveling at 68 mph.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the speed limit in that area was 45 mph.

Following the impact, Tocci and his passenger, Kayla Ricks, both died at the scene. Tocci and the driver of the second vehicle were both reported to have been wearing their seatbelt, while Ricks was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the incident.

While tests are still pending for Tocci, records show that Ricks had no detectable levels of alcohol or drugs.

See also: 911 calls reveal new details on crash that killed two at intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

