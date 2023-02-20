Senior Connect
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests

(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people on drug-related charges over the past week.

“On Friday, February 17, 2023, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop in the area of NC 211 and US 701 in Clarkton. Pursuant to the stop, a large quantity of fentanyl and amounts of cocaine were seized,” said the BCSO in a release.

The office applied for search warrants for two locations on Peanut Plant Road in Elizabethtown, and a large sum of cash was found.

Michael Lee Green, a 52-year-old Elizabethtown resident, was arrested and charged with two counts of Level III trafficking of opium/heroin (over 28 grams), maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute schedule II controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the county jail under a $1.5 million bond.

Eric Nicholas Phillips, a 39-year-old Pikeville resident, was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the jail under a $25,000 bond; state and federal charges are expected.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, a vehicle stop was done at the 5000 block of NC 87 East outside of Elizabethtown, and officials seized methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle.

Elizabethtown resident Daniel Gene Autry, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. He was held at the jail under a $500,000 bond. Jessica Lynne Sloan was cited and later released for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

In another release, the sheriff’s office announced eight felony charges and 59 misdemeanor charges following a special operation on Feb. 17 and 18. The office says that 32 people were charged, two search warrants were executed, a large amount of fentanyl was seized and a stolen firearm was recovered. Some of the charges provided by the sheriff’s office include:

  • $8,1000 seized by law enforcement
  • Two criminal summons
  • Six orders for arrest
  • Two level III trafficking fentanyl charges
  • One possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute fentanyl charge
  • One possession of fentanyl charge
  • 12 driving with a license or registration revoked charges
  • 13 expired registration charges

