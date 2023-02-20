Active shooter simulation to take place at East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools is letting the community know about an active shooter simulation set to take place on Feb. 25 at East Columbus Junior/Senior High School.

“During this time, there will be law enforcement, medical vehicles and personnel on site from numerous agencies from southeastern North Carolina. We ask that the area of Old Lake Road by East Columbus Junior/Senior High School be avoided if convenient. The simulation will begin at approximately 9AM and continue until late afternoon,” CCS said in the announcement.

The stated goal of the training is to help plan for a response in an active shooter event.

“Those monitoring public emergency response channels may hear simulated reports coming from the site,” CCS said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.