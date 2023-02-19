Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Richard Belzer, comedian and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star, dead at 78

Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday,...
Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 13, 2013 in New York.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) Comedian and actor Richard Belzer had died at age 78, Variety reports.

Belzer’s death was reported through social media tributes by his peers, including comedian Laraine Newman, “SVU” showrunner Warren Leight and “SVU” writer and executive producer Julie Martin.

Belzer started his career as a stand-up comedian. He later became well-known for his role as Det. John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Belzer also did guest appearances as Munch on a range of other shows such as “3rd Rock From the Sun,” “Arrested Development,” “30 Rock,” “The Wire,” “The X-Files” and “The Beat.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t want to raise a red flag, per se, but perhaps a yellow flag”: NC State researchers look at PFAS impacts on immune systems
Daniel Webb-Sholar
Man charged with DWI and cocaine possession after traffic stop
The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 across party lines on a bill that would repeal the...
North Carolina Senate passes bill to repeal pistol purchase permits
Richard Donald Mills Jr.
Wilmington man sentenced to minimum of 27 years on rape charges after 2021 arrest
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office
State agency signs agreement with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office after funding suspension due to discrimination concerns

Latest News

FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits in a helicopter for a tour of earthquake stricken...
Blinken tours Turkey’s earthquake zone, pledges $100M in aid
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Philadelphia police officers investigate the fatal shooting of a Temple University police...
Suspect arrested in slaying of university police officer