NCDEQ awards more than $416,000 to area businesses to reduce air pollution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three companies in southeastern North Carolina received grants from the state Department of Environmental Quality to reduce air pollution.

In total, the area will receive $416,400 in funding.

Hirschbach Motor Lines in Bladen County will receive $140,800 to replace a diesel yard spotter with an electric alternative. That will eliminate greenhouse gasses and reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 0.64 tons.

In Brunswick County, Bald Head Transportation will use $185,600 to replace two marine diesel propulsion engine trucks with cleaner technology. That project will reduce NOx emissions by 23.9 tons.

Waste Management of Carolinas in New Hanover and Lee counties will receive $90,000. That money will be used to replace three diesel refuse trucks with low-NOx compressed natural gas (CNG) refuse trucks. That will reduce NOx emissions by 4.69 tons.

Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has awarded $1.369 million in grants for projects that will reduce air pollution from diesel-powered mobile sources. A majority of the funding is going toward diesel replacements. In total, the grants will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 2,656 tons and NOx emissions by 40 tons.

