First Alert Forecast: temps gradually rebuild, slim rain odds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Brisk middle and upper 30s will welcome you this morning ahead of a warming trend for the new week. Sunday will feature highs back deep in the 60s under partly sunny skies as high pressure dominates the area. Temperatures are expected to crawl back into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies on President’s Day amid mild southwesterly breezes.

By the middle of next week record challenging upper 70s and lower 80s are expected as a massive upper ridge builds over the southeast. In terms of rain, the best chances are in a stray shower or two due to the lack of organized systems in the forecast. Fortunately, recent rain events have put a big dent in the ongoing drought across the Cape Fear.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, set your sights even further and tap into a ten-day forecast which now includes the beginning of March on your WECT Weather App.

