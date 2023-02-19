Cameron Art Museum hosts living history weekend to honor US Colored Troops

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum hosted a series of events this weekend to commemorate the Battle of Forks Road that happened in Wilmington 158 years ago this week. That battle happened on the grounds where the museum sits today.

The weekend included several events to remember African American soldiers who fought in the battle. It was also an educational experience so people could learn more about Wilmington’s history.

“I think it’s also very important because it wasn’t told for so long,” said Daniel Jones, a cultural curator at the museum. “We’re still scratching the tip of the iceberg for what we can do with this story and what we can teach, what we can learn from it, and it’s amazing to see it all unfold in real time.”

The US Colored Troops Living History Weekend included reenactments, tours of the museum’s ‘Boundless’ exhibit, and a few speakers.

People were invited to learn more about the lives of the Black soldiers who fought in the battle that resulted in the confederate army retreating from Wilmington. Some who attended the events are descendants of those soldiers.

Staff at the art museum said they’re happy the Boundless sculpture and events like this continue to bring awareness about the impact the US Colored Troops had in Wilmington.

“What I hope they take away, an amazing African American story but more importantly a great American story because these men helped not only shape this community, not just this state, but they helped shape the future of this whole nation,” Jones said.

The CAM is working on organizing other events to continue recognizing the US Colored Troops who fought here in Wilmington, including a “Descendants Day” for descendants of those soldiers.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.