18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was seriously injured after falling from a waterfall at South Mountains State Park on Saturday, park officials confirmed.

According to the park superintendent, the man fell from High Shoals Falls around noon.

The victim had been visiting the park with a large group, and he, along with others, crossed a barricade at the top of the waterfall and attempted to cross the river.

Officials said he then slipped and was washed over the falls.

Medical crews airlifted the teenager to a nearby trauma center where he was listed in critical, but stable, condition.

The park remained open, but the viewing platform at the waterfall was closed throughout the duration of the rescue.

