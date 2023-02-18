Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: wintry ahead of warming trend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Feb. 17, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Yesterday’s cold front brought a few areas of isolated showers and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph at times. A few notable reports include the Johnnie Mercer Pier located in Wrightsville Beach at 47 mph and UNC Wilmington at 44 mph. More significantly, this front has brought on a 40 degree temperature drop across the Cape Fear Region.

Temperatures this morning will sit in the cold 30s with wind chills in the 20s ahead of clear skies and much cooler highs in the 50s for Saturday. Temperatures will rebound backinto the 60s Sunday and 70s early next week. Record-challenging highs near 80 are also in the forecast later on in the workweek.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, set yet your sights even farther and tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 across party lines on a bill that would repeal the...
North Carolina Senate passes bill to repeal pistol purchase permits
Quanisha Jesha Fennell
Mother previously accused of killing 2-year-old son pleads guilty to child abuse; murder charge dismissed
Daniel Webb-Sholar
Man charged with DWI and cocaine possession after traffic stop
William Andrew Benson
Leland man charged with sexually assaulting child
Members of the Proud Boys at a February meeting of the New Hanover County Board of Education.
DA says masking for anonymity at public meetings is illegal, but NHCSO won’t unmask the Proud Boys

Latest News

Sunny and much colder weather is on tap for Saturday
First Alert Forecast: briefly chilly ahead of warming trend
Sunny and much colder weather is on tap for Saturday
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Feb. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Feb. 17, 2023
First Alert Forecast: mild & showery ahead of brief weekend cold snap
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Feb. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Feb. 17, 2023