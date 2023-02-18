First Alert Forecast: wintry ahead of warming trend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Yesterday’s cold front brought a few areas of isolated showers and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph at times. A few notable reports include the Johnnie Mercer Pier located in Wrightsville Beach at 47 mph and UNC Wilmington at 44 mph. More significantly, this front has brought on a 40 degree temperature drop across the Cape Fear Region.

Temperatures this morning will sit in the cold 30s with wind chills in the 20s ahead of clear skies and much cooler highs in the 50s for Saturday. Temperatures will rebound backinto the 60s Sunday and 70s early next week. Record-challenging highs near 80 are also in the forecast later on in the workweek.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast:

