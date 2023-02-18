Dancing to raise awareness about a little boy with a rare disorder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT)- Jacob Bohley was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease when he was just three years old.

“He was diagnosed in March of 2020, but up until his diagnosis we were always at the doctor’s office,” Jacob’s mom, Alicia Bohley, said.

Despite ongoing challenges, Jacob always fills a room with laughter.

He lives with MPS 1, a disease that both his parents unknowingly passed on to Jacob and the disease has no cure. His parents have been told he will not live past the age of 10.

There may be a solution to catching the disease early as just this week the NC Department of Health and Human Services announced that they will now be screening babies for MPS 1. When Jacob was born, testing for the disease was not available.

With MPS being so rare, many have not heard about its severity. That’s why Jacob’s great-grandma wanted to educate people and have some fun doing it by dancing.

As laughter and smiles filled the room, the main goal was to raise money to help fund research to find a cure.

“The more people we can make aware of this, the better. Even if a cure is not possible in his lifetime, no other parent should have to go through what we’ve gone through,” Bohley said.

Friday’s event in fact raised money $3,500 will be going towards the MPS society.

To many, Jacob is known as a Tiny Superhero, a Super Hero obsessed with pizza and french fries.

Like any superhero, the good deeds are remembered forever and they never fade away.

